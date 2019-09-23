Young Hyderabad women more likely than ever to develop heart disease risk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new research on the cardiovascular health has indicated that young women from Hyderabad, especially in the age group of 20-30, are prone to metabolic syndrome, increasing their chances of being in high risk of developing heart diseases, by over 22 times.

The study titled ‘Assessment of Cardiovascular Risk Factors among Women Who Are the Industrial Residents of Hyderabad’ studied over 370 women in Jeedimetla area of the city, over a period of three months in 2018. The researchers found that at least 3.7% and 2.5% of all women sampled were at intermediate and high-risk levels of developing cardiovascular diseases respectively. A majority were still in low-level risk of developing the diseases.

However, that did not rule out the fact that women were not prone to going into the intermediate and high-risk groups in the future. The study found that among all age groups, women of 20-30 years were becoming increasingly prone to the disease unlike never before, due to their poor lifestyle and eating habits. The study found that at least 29.7% of the respondents, who were in the 20-30 age group, were found to have metabolic syndrome, which is an indicator for future heart diseases.

“The metabolic syndrome, as per the International Diabetes Federation, refers to a patient having any two of these symptoms -- raised blood pressure, raised cholesterol, raised glucose, waist circumference more than 80 cm, or raised insulin. If a person is found with any two of these systems, they have metabolic syndrome,” said Dr Sudha Bala, one of the researchers, and an assistant professor at Department of Community Medicine in ESIC Medical College.

As per the studies, having metabolic syndrome increased the risk of a person to fall in the intermediary risk and high-risk category by up to 12 times and 22 times respectively. This means that heart diseases in the future are in offing.