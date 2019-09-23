Home Cities Hyderabad

Young Hyderabad women more likely than ever to develop heart disease risk

As per the studies, having a metabolic syndrome increased the risk of a person to fall in the intermediary risk and high-risk category by up to 12 times and 22 times respectively.

Published: 23rd September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Heart disease

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new research on the cardiovascular health has indicated that young women from Hyderabad, especially in the age group of 20-30, are prone to metabolic syndrome, increasing their chances of being in high risk of developing heart diseases, by over 22 times.

The study titled ‘Assessment of Cardiovascular Risk Factors among Women Who Are the Industrial Residents of Hyderabad’ studied over 370 women in Jeedimetla area of the city, over a period of three months in 2018. The researchers found that at least 3.7% and 2.5% of all women sampled were at intermediate and high-risk levels of developing cardiovascular diseases respectively. A majority were still in low-level risk of developing the diseases.

However, that did not rule out the fact that women were not prone to going into the intermediate and high-risk groups in the future. The study found that among all age groups, women of 20-30 years were becoming increasingly prone to the disease unlike never before, due to their poor lifestyle and eating habits. The study found that at least 29.7% of the respondents, who were in the 20-30 age group, were found to have metabolic syndrome, which is an indicator for future heart diseases.

“The metabolic syndrome, as per the International Diabetes Federation, refers to a patient having any two of these symptoms -- raised blood pressure, raised cholesterol, raised glucose, waist circumference more than 80 cm, or raised insulin. If a person is found with any two of these systems, they have metabolic syndrome,” said Dr Sudha Bala, one of the researchers, and an assistant professor at Department of Community Medicine in ESIC Medical College.

As per the studies, having metabolic syndrome increased the risk of a person to fall in the intermediary risk and high-risk category by up to 12 times and 22 times respectively. This means that heart diseases in the future are in offing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardiovascular Risk Factors cardiovascular health International Diabetes Federation Industrial Residents of Hyderabad
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp