At 80, I’ still a vidyarthi  

Published: 24th September 2019

By Srividya Palaparthi
HYDERABAD : One of the most-awaited musical show for music lovers is set to happen on November 30 in LB Stadium which will feature three legendary singers – Yesudas, KS Chitra and SP Balasubramaniam. In town to promote the show which will bring these three artists on one stage for the first time, KJ Yesudas speaks to us about what to look forward to in this show.

A man who finds spirituality in music, believes that music is what unites all of them, beyond language, region and nations. He referred to SP Balasubramaniam as his brother and Chitra as his daughter. Although the show is planned to be presented entirely in Telugu, Yesudas believes that it all comes from the same mother. “Almost all languages that I sing in are born out of Sanskrit. There may be various ways of saying a similar word but they have the same bhavam. I write down the enunciationion in Malayalam for my convenience and have created symbols to read the sounds that don’t exist in the Malayalam script,” he explains.  

Yesudas also reminisced about how his family gave more priority to music than to formal education. “My father always made me focus more on music and learning more and more. Our music is the only culture in the world that has 72 ragas. I am 80 now, and there are many things I have learnt but I am always a vidyarthi in music,” he shares. 

However, the Padma Vibhushan wasn’t too keen on revealing what songs the audience will be treated to at the show. He says, “If I tell you you’re going to have idli, you will know way before it is served about how it’s going to be. The surprise is in the suspense. SPB or Chitra might share but I would like you to hear what is in store on the day of the show itself.”

Having said that Yesudas is open to singing songs that aren’t on his itinerary. “In a live show the relationship between the singer and audience is special. If the audience request a song and I have it available with my orchestra and lyrically then it will happen organically,” he says. Legends Live in Concert on November 30 in LB Stadium featuring KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubramaniam and KS Chitra is open for booking on www.bookmyshow.com. 

