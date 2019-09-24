Home Cities Hyderabad

Day after slab killed woman, TSRTC bus rams Metro pillar, shop at Ameerpet Metro Station

Reports suggest 4 passengers were injured, officials deny claims 

Published: 24th September 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

An RTC bus rams a shop near Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a concrete slab fell on a 24-year-old woman at the Ameerpet Metro Station and killed her, a TSRTC bus plying between Secunderabad and Miyapur rammed the Ameerpet Metro pillar, a little away from the Metro station, near Ameerpet Gurudwara on Monday.

The incident occurred at 6:35 am when the bus was heading towards Ameerpet from Miyapur. One of its tyres got punctured and the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the attempt to regain control, the bus driver steered to the right and rammed pillar number 1442. In spite of the bus hitting the pillar, the driver was unable to stop the vehicle. It further rammed a nearby shop’s pillar to its right.

Officials claim that no critical damage was caused as the roads were devoid of any traffic and the bus had barely any passengers. “Only minimal damage has been caused to the Metro pillar. Upon inspection, it was learnt that there was not much damage to the shops as well.

The bus has received substantial damage, but this will be resolved soon,” said J Devadanam, RTC Divisional Manager, of Kukatpally Zone. The bus’ front glass was shattered and its side received gaping dents. While reports suggested that four passengers inside the bus were injured, officials denied the claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC bus Secunderabad Miyapur Ameerpet Metro pillar Ameerpet Gurudwara
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp