Day after slab killed woman, TSRTC bus rams Metro pillar, shop at Ameerpet Metro Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a concrete slab fell on a 24-year-old woman at the Ameerpet Metro Station and killed her, a TSRTC bus plying between Secunderabad and Miyapur rammed the Ameerpet Metro pillar, a little away from the Metro station, near Ameerpet Gurudwara on Monday.

The incident occurred at 6:35 am when the bus was heading towards Ameerpet from Miyapur. One of its tyres got punctured and the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the attempt to regain control, the bus driver steered to the right and rammed pillar number 1442. In spite of the bus hitting the pillar, the driver was unable to stop the vehicle. It further rammed a nearby shop’s pillar to its right.

Officials claim that no critical damage was caused as the roads were devoid of any traffic and the bus had barely any passengers. “Only minimal damage has been caused to the Metro pillar. Upon inspection, it was learnt that there was not much damage to the shops as well.

The bus has received substantial damage, but this will be resolved soon,” said J Devadanam, RTC Divisional Manager, of Kukatpally Zone. The bus’ front glass was shattered and its side received gaping dents. While reports suggested that four passengers inside the bus were injured, officials denied the claims.