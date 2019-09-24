Home Cities Hyderabad

Dumping debris on roads? Prepare to pay heavy fine

 Think twice before you dump construction material and debris on the roadside in Hyderabad.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Construction debris strewn on the premises of old Puri district jail.

Construction debris (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Think twice before you dump construction material and debris on the roadside in Hyderabad. With several instances of unauthorised construction waste being dumped on roads and nalas in Greater Hyderabad limits coming to the notice of the State government, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has taken a serious of the issue and decided to impose heavy penalties against illegal dumping of debris.

A penalty of Rs 25,000 would be imposed for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for second offence and for the third offence a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed besides confiscating the vehicle used.  Also, a penalty of Rs 50,000 would be slapped against the entity for every offence on whose behalf the construction waste is being dumped.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders to this effect on Monday The GHMC, HMDA, RTA and Traffic Police have to enforce these penalties. GHMC officials said that a number of lorries and heavy-duty trucks carrying huge boulders and cut rocks pose a threat to other road users, small vehicles and walkers.  Repeated request and appeals to builders, contractors and transport agencies have not yielded any effective results and the practice of transporting boulders and rocks continues with impunity.

