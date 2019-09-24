Dundigal police Sub Inspector escapes robbers’ attempt to run him over

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector working with Dundigal police in Cyberabad Commissionerate narrowly escaped a gang of robbers’ attempt to run him over with their vehicle late on Sunday night. Sub Inspector Shekar Reddy was patrolling in a car on Sunday night when he noticed a microvan (a Maruti Suzuki Eeco) parked outside a jewellery store at Dulapally village centre in Petbadheerabad division. As he passed by, he saw that the men inside the vehicle were wearing monkey caps.

Reddy sensed something fishy. He stopped his vehicle by the road, stepped out and started walking towards the microvan. The suspects noticed him and switched on their vehicle. Even before Reddy could process what was going on, the vehicle was charging towards him.

Reddy managed to dodge the microvan. He and his team then chased the vehicle; after nearly two kilometres, it crashed into a tree and its occupants fled into the Dulapally forest area. The vehicle and tools used to break the shop’s locks were recovered.

Speaking to Express, Shekar Reddy, a 2009-batch officer and a father of two, said he did not expect such a move by the suspects. “I was just doing my duty. Being the night duty officer, it was my responsibility to prevent any illegal activity or offences in the area,” he said.

Further enquiries revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Alwal and case had been registered as well. The same gang had also attempted to loot an ATM at Alwal but could not succeed. Petbasheerabad police have registered a case.