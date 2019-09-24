Home Cities Hyderabad

Nalgonda man held for raping, killing woman

The Task Force sleuths, along with Saidabad police, arrested a 38-year-old man for raping and murdering a woman in Saidabad on Monday.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths, along with Saidabad police, arrested a 38-year-old man for raping and murdering a woman in Saidabad on Monday.  The accused Ramavath Shukru Naik is a native of Nalgonda district. According to police, the victim M Anjamma, 43, a native of Ummanthalapalli of Nalgonda, was staying with her sister’s daughter Arpula Muthyalu at Chintal, Saidabad, due to marital disputes with her husband.

She worked as a daily wage labourer at function halls of Saidabad and Champapet localities. On September 11, Anjamma left her house and did not return. Later, she was found murdered at an isolated place in Saidabad. 

During the investigation, the special teams verified about 300 CCTV cameras near the crime scene and also analysed the mobile phone tower dumps. They identified Ramavath Shukru Naik as their suspect. 

