Now, Bollywood dance to get fitter   

Leaving behind the weekend lethargy, Hyderabadis turned up for Lets Nacho at Bollybeats Asia Convention 2019 at Hylife brewery.

Published: 24th September 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:08 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Leaving behind the weekend lethargy, Hyderabadis turned up for Lets Nacho at Bollybeats Asia Convention 2019 at Hylife brewery. With actor Tejaswi Madivada as the celebrity guest, the city folk swayed to what is now being called  BollyBeats Fitness, a dance fitness program based on Bollywood, Bhangra, Regional and Global hit music.

BollyBeats class is a 60-minute workout with the combination of dance animations along with body weight training (POWEROF10) interwoven in the playlist ending with yoga inspired stretches. Rohit Saud, Creator of Bengaluru-based BollyBeats and known for his Bollywood fitness choreographies on his Youtube Channel and had been presenting Bollywood fitness workshops across the world. Says Karthikeyan, CoFounder of BollyBeats who is based out of Hyderabad, “In 2017, it was a chance injury that led to the invention of this dance programme.

An injured Rohit was forced to take a break. He had time to analyse what led to his injury and what would be a right form of exercises to ensure full safety. He started taking classes which included Bollywood Music along with body weight training and yoga stretches.” His casual meet with Karthikeyan led to both of them realising that there are many people like them who want to teach Bollywood music in their class. This gave birth to BollyBeats Fitness programme.  

Today the programme, according to them, has 300+ instructors with 3,000  participants attending these classes every week in India, Nepal, Singapore, Bali, Australia. They now have team of master trainers who conduct trainings and workshops. 

