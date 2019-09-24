Home Cities Hyderabad

Retired HC judge's daughter-in-law, who alleged domestic violence, submits video to Hyderabad police

N Ramamohan Rao, his wife and son were booked for domestic violence based on a complaint by the daughter-in-law in April.

Published: 24th September 2019

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The video clip of a retired high court judge and his family members allegedly assaulting his daughter-in-law has been handed over to police, a senior official said on Monday, days after it surfaced on social media.

The CCTV video clip was shared by her with some media houses last week and subsequently it went viral on social media platforms.

The complainant, who had told police about the "video evidence" was asked to share the CCTV footage and accordingly, she gave the CDs, containing the videos, the official told PTI, adding that "police will submit it before the court."

The official, however, declined to comment if they would first get the CDs examined from a forensic lab to determine its authenticity.

In the video, two men are seen manhandling and dragging a woman in a room, while another woman appears to be shouting at her.

The complainant alleged that she has been facing dowry harassment since her marriage to the former judge's son Vasishta in 2012 and said she released the video after he sought a divorce.

In April, a case was registered with the Central Crime Station, a wing of the Hyderabad Police, against the former judge, his wife and son on a complaint by his daughter-in-law, who had accused them of cruelty towards her, police had said.

Rao had worked in the Hyderabad High Court and was subsequently transferred to the Madras High Court, from where he retired.

Police said they had examined some witnesses and issued notices to some of the accused, including the Vasishta and his mother.

Hearing on the petition filed by police in a local court, seeking permission to secure a warrant to search the former judge's residence, was posted to October 18, the official said.

In April, the case was registered under Section 498A of the IPC (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, police had earlier said.

Members of some women organisations had earlier staged a dharna in front of the residence of the retired judge and demanded his arrest.

