Telangana MSMEs in private residential areas suffering subsidy deprival

HYDERABAD: Scores of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have cropped up in the State over the last few years, which cater to various industries, such as, aerospace defence manufacturing units in the State. However, many such MSME clusters do not enjoy the subsidies that are given to industries. This is primarily because many of these MSMEs — such as the companies in Kushaiguda which cater to aerospace defence manufacturing units — are being run from private residential areas.

“Since we run out of residential areas, we cannot apply for subsidies that are readily available for those companies that are set up in industrial parks,” said N Srinivas of the Kapra Small Scale Industries Owners Association. These MSMEs have not been receiving loans from banks, electrical subsidy and other sops. The non-availability of subsidies are also clashing with their ambition of expanding — in terms of area or even just adding another machinery to their plant.

When MSMEs from Kushaiguda apply to produce parts for defence companies or PSUs, these companies come to their plant for inspection. “They check if we have a storeroom or an inspection room and if there is a place to keep essential goods. Since we are in a rented area and we have problems with space, they get dissatisfied and deny us projects,” Srinivas added. These MSME owners want to land at subsidised rates, sops and ultimately want to shift to industrial parks.

Jayesh Ranjan’s word of caution

In a recent meeting, Principal Secretary of Industries Jayesh Ranjan cautioned bankers against the ballooning NPAs in MSME sector. Ranjan said that if adequate measures are not taken up in the next six months, NPAs would balloon after March 2020