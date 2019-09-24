Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana MSMEs in private residential areas suffering subsidy deprival

When MSMEs from Kushaiguda apply to produce parts for defence companies or PSUs, these companies come to their plant for inspection.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of MSME industries (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have cropped up in the State over the last few years, which cater to various industries, such as, aerospace defence manufacturing units in the State. However, many such MSME clusters do not enjoy the subsidies that are given to industries. This is primarily because many of these MSMEs — such as the companies in Kushaiguda which cater to aerospace defence manufacturing units — are being run from private residential areas.

“Since we run out of residential areas, we cannot apply for subsidies that are readily available for those companies that are set up in industrial parks,” said N Srinivas of the Kapra Small Scale Industries Owners Association. These MSMEs have not been receiving loans from banks, electrical subsidy and other sops. The non-availability of subsidies are also clashing with their ambition of expanding — in terms of area or even just adding another machinery to their plant.

When MSMEs from Kushaiguda apply to produce parts for defence companies or PSUs, these companies come to their plant for inspection. “They check if we have a storeroom or an inspection room and if there is a place to keep essential goods. Since we are in a rented area and we have problems with space, they get dissatisfied and deny us projects,” Srinivas added. These MSME owners want to land at subsidised rates, sops and ultimately want to shift to industrial parks.

Jayesh Ranjan’s word of caution

In a recent meeting, Principal Secretary of Industries Jayesh Ranjan cautioned bankers against the ballooning NPAs in MSME sector. Ranjan said that if adequate measures are not taken up in the next six months, NPAs would balloon after March 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MSME MSME clusters Principal Secretary of Industries Jayesh Ranjan NPAs TELANGANA MSME INDUSTRIES aerospace defence manufacturing units Kapra Small Scale Industries Owners Association
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp