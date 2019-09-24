Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation making efforts to cash in this holiday season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be a jump in domestic travel each year during the Dasara holidays and to tackle the busy festival season ahead, the South Central Railway has released a list of new trains service for passengers. Meanwhile, different airlines are also giving attractive packages to attract the holiday crowd. Amidst this rush, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is all set to cash in on this festive season, with new travel packages.

During this time, many people visit their native places, and finding a confirmed ticket even months prior to the season, becomes a challenge. Keeping this in mind, the South Central Railway has started 78 special trains for the upcoming Dasara to Diwali season. Many people working in the IT sector who cannot afford to travel for long hours, do not hesitate to shell out hefty amounts to fly to their home towns or to different tourist destinations.

Air India Hyderabad spokesperson told Express, “During this time, there is a heavy rush for Hyderabad to Kolkata and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar sectors, as Dasara is celebrated vibrantly in these states. The demand is followed by high passenger traffic to Delhi. The season is mostly jam-packed, so we have also started family schemes to provide discounts to the people.”

With the country entering the busiest air travel period of the year, there is a price surge on airline tickets, troubling those who make last-minute travel plans. According to MakeMy Trip, a return trip booked even a month in advance from Hyderabad to Delhi between October 14 and October 20 is priced at around `10,000.

Claiming that in the last few years, there is a shift in the trend, Telangana Tourism, MD, Manohar said, “In the last few years, we are seeing a change in the trend. As prices of busses, rail and air skyrocket, many choose for short trips, rather than travelling to their native places.”

He added, “In Telangana, we see many opting to go to Bogatha waterfalls, Nagarjuna Sagar and Kuntala falls. People also prefer going to Theppotsavam lake, where a boat festival is organised every year on Dasara. In the city, many visit historical sites as well as go to Ramoji Film City.” He said, for his they provide different packages, and are getting an encouraging response for the same from the citizens.