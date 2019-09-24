Two labourers cleaning underground sump die of asphyxiation at Raidurgam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, two labourers who were cleaning an underground sump at an under-construction building in Raidurgam, died of asphyxiation on Monday. The deceased persons Imran, 19, and Afroze, 22, were removing wooden poles that were affixed under the sump’s roof during construction, along with another worker Farooq.

A case under 304-A (Causing death due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the building owner for allegedly not ensuring safety measures for workers at the site.M Shiva Kumar, a civil contractor by profession, had started the construction of a G+3 building at Rajaiah Nagar in Raidurgam. The underground sump, which is at least 12 feet deep, was constructed around three months ago. The wooden poles were fixed under the roof of the sump.

On Monday, Imran, Afroze and their maestri Farooq climbed down into the sump to remove the poles.

Minutes later, Imran and Afroze collapsed in the sump, while Farooq managed to escape. The duo were later pulled out and rushed to a hospital. Imran was declared brought dead, while Afroze succumbed to internal injuries.