When  the healer needs  healing

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD :Dr Rajeshwari Reddy, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Sunshine Hospitals

“I started working three days after I had a Caesarism operation to deliver my child, and I also had a disc collapse for a long time. However, when I come to the hospital, I forget all about my pain. Many women suffer from this because of bad posture and lack of muscle-building exercises. If a person approaches me with a disc collapse, I would advise at least two weeks of rest, but no such thoughts occur to me for myself.

Despite my husband being an orthopaedician, I never started treatment. However, I started taking pain killers when the pain became unbearable. Work has a very positive effect on me that I forget my pain when I tend to my patients. It makes me very happy when a patient expresses gratitude after recovering. This is not something that I have to make myself do; it comes naturally. The only people I make exception for are my children. I make an effort to be present for them whenever they need me.”

Dr Manjula Anagani, gynaecologist and obstetrician, Padma Shri recipient

“The highest number of cases of depression and suicide are seen among doctors. Since they are working inside hospitals for long hours, they are more susceptible to developing nutrient deficiencies. They face immense work burnout to meet the demands of profession and family, and it was the same for me too. There is heavy competition too to reach the top which causes depression.

They have to show a brave face all the time, and are also wary of approaching psychiatrists because they are afraid that others might come to know about it. I have a few health complications, but I cannot afford to take leaves. Doctors might start working at 6 am and continue working till 1 am. The long hours lead to stress, burnout and seclusion.”

Dr KSR Raju

general physician, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals

“I was diagnosed with high blood pressure some 20 years ago, and I kept it under check with the help of medicines. And then, a couple of years back, I was told that I have Parkinson’s disease. The diagnosis did come as a shock, but I have made peace with it now. There are two ways to deal with unexpected events in life. The first rule is acceptance. We have to accept what happens to us, and then work towards making it better. The second rule is to live in harmony with ourselves, our loved ones and also with nature. There is no use fighting with our parents, siblings and neighbours. We must strive to fight our own issues and vices. Children usually inherit property and land from their elders. In my case, I have inherited a couple of acres of BP, and a couple of acres of Parkinson’s. “

Dr Ashwitha chief physiotherapist and founder, Lalitha Badrinarayan’s Physiotherapy

“I was at one of the best phases of my career in 2018 when it felt that life was crashing at my feet. I was down with a urinary tract infection (UTI). During the treatment, I ended up with drug allergy for which I was hospitalised for 15days. From being busy to being confined in a hospital room, it was a very disturbing experience for me. Doubts were raised on my ability to discharge my professional responsibilities. It’s during this time that my family members extended their unconditional love and my best friend stood like a rock beside me.

They showed me that it was only “me” who matters to them. During this phase, I realised how important it is to connect with your loved ones. Your support system comprising family and friends make you mentally strong in these trying times. Medicines can cure ailments, but it needs emotional bonding to make us mentally strong when you feel disturbed, defeated and start losing hope. With their support, my health improved eventually. Gradually, with unconditional support from my near and dear ones, I was able to set up my own physiotherapy center and now I proudly lead it from the front. I conduct workshops and take tutorials for working physiotherapists to enhance their clinical assessment and treatment strategies. Every person does face struggles but what matters is how you rise above it. Every setback paves the way for your future. It’s difficult but not impossible.”

Pragya Rashmi consultant psychologist

“Like every other person, every health professional is required to undergo periodic health check-ups. But the irony is that the doctors themselves do not have the time to go for these. The long working hours not only make them skip these check-ups, but also meals and precious hours of sleep. These factors lead to high levels of stress and burnout among health professionals. Sometimes, there is bureaucratic pressure too on doctors to treat some patients where they have to drop whatever they are doing and tend to the patients.”