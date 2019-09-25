GHMC begins Bathukamma saree distribution in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has begun distributing Bathukamma sarees to eligible beneficiaries under the Greater Hyderabad limits on Tuesday. As many as 15.38 lakh Bathukamma sarees will be distributed over the next week, according to official sources.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan distributed Bathukamma sarees in various parts of the city on Tuesday. Around 993 distribution points have been identified out of the 1,360 existing Fair Price Shops in the 24 Assembly constituencies under the GHMC limits.

Intimation to beneficiaries is being given through media, banners, Community Resource Persons, Anganwadi workers and other municipal field functionaries. So far, 7,01,200 sarees have been received from the TESCO.