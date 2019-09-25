Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions' alumni pledge to connect and contribute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stay connected to contribute. That was the message that went around at Yunakti-19 the mega alumni meet of the Karimnagar-based Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions in Hyderabad on Saturday. Yunakti 2019 brought together students of first 15 batches, from 2001 to 2015, for a grand lunch at Vivaha Bhojanambu. As the students shook hands, hugged each other and did high-fives, chairman of Jyothishmathi group of institution J Sagar Rao Garu applauded the alumni for their achievements. He urged the current students to follow the footsteps of the successful alumni and stay connected and achieve success in their career.

He asked the alumni who are spread across the globe in various countries like USA, Australia, England, Canada etc. to contribute to their alma matter by staying connected and extend their expertise to enhance the skill of the current students. The JITS Alumni Association has decided to contribute to the development of the poor and meritorious students. The institute, established in 1997 boasts of 8,000 alumni who are spread across the globe and are occupying a top-notch position in government, private and research sectors in almost all areas. The alumni who were not able to turn up for the event witnessed the event and communicated through a video call. The alumni felicitated Principals Dr G. Laxminarayana Rao, Dr K. Vaishali, Dean- Academics Dr SVS Ramakrishnam Raju, Prof.V Bugga Rao before they took a break for lunch.