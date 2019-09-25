Home Cities Hyderabad

Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions' alumni pledge to connect and contribute

The alumni felicitated Principals Dr. G. Laxminarayana Rao, Dr. K. Vaishali, Dean- Academics Dr SVS Ramakrishnam Raju, Prof.V Bugga Rao before they took a break for lunch.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions

Alumni meet in Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stay connected to contribute. That was the message that went around at Yunakti-19 the mega alumni meet of the Karimnagar-based Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions in Hyderabad on Saturday. Yunakti 2019 brought together students of first 15 batches, from 2001 to 2015, for a grand lunch at Vivaha Bhojanambu. As the students shook hands, hugged each other and did high-fives, chairman of Jyothishmathi group of institution J Sagar Rao Garu applauded the alumni for their achievements. He urged the current students to follow the footsteps of the successful alumni and stay connected and achieve success in their career.

He asked the alumni who are spread across the globe in various countries like USA, Australia, England, Canada etc. to contribute to their alma matter by staying connected and extend their expertise to enhance the skill of the current students. The JITS Alumni Association has decided to contribute to the development of the poor and meritorious students. The institute, established in 1997 boasts of 8,000 alumni who are spread across the globe and are occupying a top-notch position in government, private and research sectors in almost all areas. The alumni who were not able to turn up for the event witnessed the event and communicated through a video call. The alumni felicitated Principals Dr G. Laxminarayana Rao, Dr K. Vaishali, Dean- Academics Dr SVS Ramakrishnam Raju, Prof.V Bugga Rao before they took a break for lunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yunakti-19 Jyothishmathi Group of Institutions Yunakti 2019 Vivaha Bhojanambu J Sagar Rao Garu
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp