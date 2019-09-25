Mancherial district gets highest rainfall in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While heavy rains on Tuesday inundated various parts of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall recorded across the State was 132.3 mm at Kannepalli in Mancherial district. Vemulwada in Rajanna-Siricilla, Sirkonda in Nizamabad and Yacharam in Rangareddy received between 85-95 mm of rainfall. In total, the State received 5,534.3 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, Kavadiguda Dumping Ground area in Musheerabad received the highest rainfall of 74 mm, followed by Goshamahal in Nampally which recorded 70 mm of precipitation.

Meanwhile, IMD’s heavy rainfall warning over the State is set to continue on Wednesday and Thursday due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.