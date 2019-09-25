Raj Bhavan Government School headmaster removed from post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After officials enquiring into the incident of Raj Bhavan Government School headmaster detaining and issuing transfer certificates to 15 ‘academically weak’ students of Class 9 found him guilty, the education department removed him from the post of HM in-charge of the school.

Fearing that the school, which has been consistently performing well in the SSC exams, would lose its bragging rights if its performance dipped, 25 students were detained in Class 9, said the report.

District Education Officer, Hyderabad, B Venkata Narasamma, who had initiated an enquiry into the matter, said, “It is found that the HM K Suman tried to detain 25 students in Class 9 in June and July because of their poor results. Of these, 15 parents were not in favour of letting their kids repeat classes. As a result, they demanded transfer certificates. The headmaster in-charge has been removed from the post.”