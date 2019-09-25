Home Cities Hyderabad

Small wonders of Hyderabad's Galley Space

A group exhibition ‘1 Square Feet’ ongoing at Gallery Space has on display selected small-format paintings and sculptures

Published: 25th September 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumar Yadav's painting at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills (Photo |EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artistic consciousness is a logical argument where signs and symbols address the exquisite in the mundane, especially the subverted. The blend of colours and strokes in the paintings and sculptures on display at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills as part of the ongoing exhibition ‘1 Square Feet’ explore the very semiotics.  In a painting by Anil Kumar Yadav featuring a cluster of brass bells in shades of faded gold draw the attention to the manner in which the artist has chosen to highlight them. The canvas looks like as if the metal objects were in conversation with one another. The red background behind bears a testimony to their clandestine conversations. The purpose isn’t determined nor is the actuality. But it is there as a question, a realisation of the mood identified as ordinary but holding something secret, guarded as if it were sacred.

The realization prompts the viewer to look at it again. In the DVS Krishna’s sculpture of a woman’s head. Her smile is enigmatic and eyes wide, quite large. The smile on her face is quite defiant almost a mockery of whatever is around her. Perhaps this is precisely what the artist was aiming for to bring forth the outgoing side of the female. This work is excellent given its finesse and the mysterious expression the figure wears. Another one by Neeraj Yadava is in muted shades seen from behind a misty morning. Other artists, too, continue the trail.

The exhibition is on till October 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artistic consciousness Gallery Space Banjara Hills nil Kumar Yadav
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp