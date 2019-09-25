Small wonders of Hyderabad's Galley Space

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artistic consciousness is a logical argument where signs and symbols address the exquisite in the mundane, especially the subverted. The blend of colours and strokes in the paintings and sculptures on display at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills as part of the ongoing exhibition ‘1 Square Feet’ explore the very semiotics. In a painting by Anil Kumar Yadav featuring a cluster of brass bells in shades of faded gold draw the attention to the manner in which the artist has chosen to highlight them. The canvas looks like as if the metal objects were in conversation with one another. The red background behind bears a testimony to their clandestine conversations. The purpose isn’t determined nor is the actuality. But it is there as a question, a realisation of the mood identified as ordinary but holding something secret, guarded as if it were sacred.

The realization prompts the viewer to look at it again. In the DVS Krishna’s sculpture of a woman’s head. Her smile is enigmatic and eyes wide, quite large. The smile on her face is quite defiant almost a mockery of whatever is around her. Perhaps this is precisely what the artist was aiming for to bring forth the outgoing side of the female. This work is excellent given its finesse and the mysterious expression the figure wears. Another one by Neeraj Yadava is in muted shades seen from behind a misty morning. Other artists, too, continue the trail.

The exhibition is on till October 10