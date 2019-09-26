Home Cities Hyderabad

Another health hazard looming on Hyderabad residents

Overall, among all the three cities and considering people who exhibit one or more of these lifestyle behaviours, Hyderabadis show the lowest incidence of heart risk.  

Published: 26th September 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from mosquitoes and fever, Hyderabadis now have to be wary of another silent killer sitting quietly in their bodies — belly fat. In a recent study conducted ahead of the World Heart Day that falls on September 29, it was found that citizens in the city who have one spare tyre or more in their stomachs show the highest incidence of risk to cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The CVD-affecting lifestyle factors which were considered for the study are – stress, lack of exercise, lack of sleep, belly fat and skipping meals. The survey found that 57% of Hyderabadis, who exhibit one or more of these factors, are at heart risk. The study was conducted by Saffolalife and Nielsen in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad covering 1,226 respondents (586 men and 640 women).

Overall, among all the three cities and considering people who exhibit one or more of these lifestyle behaviours, Hyderabadis show the lowest incidence of heart risk.  

However, 88% of men and women in the city, who have belly fat and are at heart risk, do not even consider it as a top risk factor. Apart from belly fat, another factor that youngsters in the city need to rein in is stress. It was found that the highest incidence of heart risk among 30-40 year olds in the city was among those who are stressed. For persons falling between 41-55 years, it was highest among those with belly fat. Also, men showed a slightly higher level (61%) of heart risk compared to women (52%).

Dr Vasu, consultant cardiologist at Virinchi Hospital, said: “CVDs account for 31% of all deaths in the country. By 2020, three out of five cardiac patients in the world will be an Indian. People believe that cholesterol, high BP and diabetes are the main culprits behind heart diseases, but it’s our small lifestyle habits that put us at risk every day. Exercising half an hour daily, sleeping in time by switching off our mobile phones, and eliminating stress go a long way to ensure heart health.”

Sujatha Stephen, a nutritionist, said: “In the past few years, youngsters have started relying more on junk food and less on homemade meals. The large number of midnight eateries is proof that people are eating very late at night. They then wake up late and skip breakfast. These habits can affect heart health in the long run.”

keep stress at bay
Talk and play with children, Buy an aquarium. Watching fish can reduce stress,  Watch comedies, Talk to people you love, Practise yoga, Meditate

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
@KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad healthcare Hyderabad hospitals dengue fever cardiovascular diseases
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp