Another health hazard looming on Hyderabad residents

HYDERABAD: Apart from mosquitoes and fever, Hyderabadis now have to be wary of another silent killer sitting quietly in their bodies — belly fat. In a recent study conducted ahead of the World Heart Day that falls on September 29, it was found that citizens in the city who have one spare tyre or more in their stomachs show the highest incidence of risk to cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The CVD-affecting lifestyle factors which were considered for the study are – stress, lack of exercise, lack of sleep, belly fat and skipping meals. The survey found that 57% of Hyderabadis, who exhibit one or more of these factors, are at heart risk. The study was conducted by Saffolalife and Nielsen in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad covering 1,226 respondents (586 men and 640 women).

Overall, among all the three cities and considering people who exhibit one or more of these lifestyle behaviours, Hyderabadis show the lowest incidence of heart risk.

However, 88% of men and women in the city, who have belly fat and are at heart risk, do not even consider it as a top risk factor. Apart from belly fat, another factor that youngsters in the city need to rein in is stress. It was found that the highest incidence of heart risk among 30-40 year olds in the city was among those who are stressed. For persons falling between 41-55 years, it was highest among those with belly fat. Also, men showed a slightly higher level (61%) of heart risk compared to women (52%).

Dr Vasu, consultant cardiologist at Virinchi Hospital, said: “CVDs account for 31% of all deaths in the country. By 2020, three out of five cardiac patients in the world will be an Indian. People believe that cholesterol, high BP and diabetes are the main culprits behind heart diseases, but it’s our small lifestyle habits that put us at risk every day. Exercising half an hour daily, sleeping in time by switching off our mobile phones, and eliminating stress go a long way to ensure heart health.”

Sujatha Stephen, a nutritionist, said: “In the past few years, youngsters have started relying more on junk food and less on homemade meals. The large number of midnight eateries is proof that people are eating very late at night. They then wake up late and skip breakfast. These habits can affect heart health in the long run.”

keep stress at bay

Talk and play with children, Buy an aquarium. Watching fish can reduce stress, Watch comedies, Talk to people you love, Practise yoga, Meditate

