Chandanagar deputy commissioner seizes three LPG godowns in residential areas
Published: 26th September 2019 05:16 AM | Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:16 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Averting a possible tragedy, the deputy commissioner of Chandanagar along with city planners seized three LPG gas godowns operating in residential quarters in the Chandanagar-Hafeezpet area without any valid permissions. Several hundred gas cylinders were stored there, even as the godowns were operating without trade licence or fire NOC.