Home Cities Hyderabad

Continuous rains bring back memories of 2017 for Hyderabad residents

Due to the heavy rains, a portion of a road between Lotakunta & Yapral caved in, the Local Military Authority. Army personnel have taken up the repair work.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers clearing fallen trees at Madhapur (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trimulgherry and adjoining areas in the North and Eastern parts of the city which were battered by one of the historically heaviest rainfalls are struggling to return to normalcy. Water has entered homes, hospitals, police stations, shops, roads and even cellars in Lallapet, Shantinagar, NMDC colony, Mithilanagar, Jillelguda.

For NMDC colony, Adarsh Nagar and East Anandbagh it brought back horrible memories of 2017 when National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be called in to rescue people.

“This time the situation was slightly better but our cellar was filled with three feet water,” commented S Sridhar, president, senior citizen association, Anandbagh. Others recounted the horrifying moments faced by households, as water entered their homes and all they could do was wait for it to stop.

In the Secunderabad Cantonment area, residents claimed that while several areas were inundated on Tuesday, the SCB’s rescued team reached the people only on Wednesday morning, by when most of the damage was done.

Speaking to the Express, the SCB vice president J Rama Krishna said, “As SCB does not have a proper disaster management team, we deployed our sanitation workers -- around 18 people fro each of the eight wards-- on Wednesday morning.”

Due to the heavy rains, a portion of a road between Lotakunta & Yapral caved in, the Local Military Authority. Army personnel have taken up the repair work.

Meanwhile, officials assured that a repeat of 2017 won’t happen. “We have taken up road widening activities and reworked storm-water drains so water is receding faster,” said Shankaraiah, commissioner, Secunderabad zone.

About 70% lakes above FTL in city
About 70 per cent of the 185 lakes in the city were flowing above the Full Tank Level (FTL) after rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes Safilguda, Saroornagar, Banda Cheruvu and Errakunta. Several low lying areas, especially in the inlet and outlet channels were inundated due to the same. However, GHMC’s irrigation department said there was no need to worry, as water was draining into the Musi River from various key lakes. The Hussainsagar, saw water level at 513.77 metre, which is 31 cm above FTL, with over 2,000 cusecs inflow. This, however, lowered to 513.74 metres as water from Kukatpally nala receded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trimulgherry Shantinagar NMDC colony Mithilanagar Jillelguda East Anandbagh
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp