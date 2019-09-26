Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd to supply crucial components for Gaganyaan

Published: 26th September 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), a city-based manufacturing facility of metal and metal alloys, which supplied crucial components for Chandrayaan 2, will now be supplying components for India’s maiden human space flight programme ‘Gaganyaan Mission’.

Announcing this to media, following the annual general body meeting of the organisation here on Wednesday, MIDHANI chairman and managing director DK Likhi said that his organisation will be supplying crucial metal components for the mission being planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). “MIDHANI will be supplying metal components for Gaganyaan 2022 like we did for Chandrayaan 2. In the next two to three years, MIDHANI will be focusing on manufacturing of space equipment,” he informed. The company got an order worth Rs 1,844 crore during the current fiscal year, of which Rs 1300 crore is from ISRO alone, Likhi pointed out.

According to Likhi, MIDHANI would be supplying materials for the Advanced Multiple Combat Aircraft engine being developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), located in Bengaluru. “We will be supplying materials for about 250 aircraft engines GTRE and ADE are planning to make,” Likhi said.

He further stated that MIDHANI was taking steps to set up a spring plant in Hyderabad, an armouring unit at Rohtak in Haryana, and an aluminum alloy plant in joint venture with NALCO at Nellore. The aluminum alloy plant which was being set up under ‘Make in India’ initiative under the name of joint venture company ‘ Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited would manufacture high end aluminum alloy product such as sheets, plates, extrusions and forgings, he said.

Likhi stated that the commercial production of vehicle and personnel armouring production at the Rohtak plant was likely to begin by the end of current fiscal year. “We have successfully completed first commercial bullet proof vehicle order and handed over 15 of them to Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in March,” he said. Similarly, the organisation was setting up a dedicated facility for the manufacturing of helical compression springs at the existing plant in Hyderabad to cater to requirements of the Indian Railways, metro coaches and earth moving equipment.

Global dreams
The organisation is also planning to enter new sectors such as oil and gas, mining, power, railways, chemical and fertilizers. MIDHANI CMD said that to establish MIDHANI as a global company, warehouses may be set up in Middle East and Europe. “Titanium is one area of opportunity,” he stated

