Local Military Authority close Secunderabad Cantt road due to security reasons

The Local Military Authority (LMA) has imposed traffic restrictions on civilian roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area due to high security threat in the city, said the officials.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Local Military Authority (LMA) has imposed traffic restrictions on civilian roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area due to high-security threat in the city, said the officials. The restrictions will begin from Wednesday post 10 pm and will continue until September 30. However, as of now, there is no clarity among the residents on how many roads will be closed as the LMA has not named the roads that will be closed.

Speaking to the Express, an official of the LMA said, “The security threat is for the entire country, all the airports and air bases are on high alert due to which we have taken the measure for security purposes.”
According to officials,  Bolarum road will completely be closed, while there will be only night traffic restrictions on Gough Road, said the defence officials on Tuesday.

Condemning the move, Rajshekhar president, Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad said, “The security threat is not limited to a few civilian roads in Cantonment area, but then why only roads in the Cantonment area are being closed? Even if there is a threat, there has to an alternative measure rather than shutting some roads in the city causing inconvenience to the people.”

