Man dragged by car for two kilometres near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport dies

According to police, Yadaiah was returning home on his motorcycle, after completing his shift at the airport like any other day.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old man was killed after he was dragged by a car for at least two kilometres at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Road on Tuesday night between 10:30 pm and 11 pm. The deceased has been identified as Kommu Yadaiah, a cargo assistant at the RGI Airport and native of Nandipally village in Maheswaram Mandal.

According to police, Yadaiah was returning home on his motorcycle, after completing his shift at the airport like any other day. He was not wearing a helmet, though he had one tagged on his bike, found two kilometres away from his body.

Police suspect that due to heavy rain he might have grounded on his own while driving or some other vehicle might have hit his bike and fled. Later, a cab coming in the same direction ran him over.  Yadaiah’s shirt reportedly got stuck in the car and he was dragged for quite some distance. However, it was not clear if he was alive before he was dragged.

The cab driver noticed him when he reached Thondupally check post on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad but by then he was already dead. Immediately, the cab driver alerted the police. “We are inspecting the CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of death. But the CCTV visuals are not clear due to rain,” said R Venkatesh, Shamshabad Inspector.

The victim’s body had several injuries. The police sent the body to Osmania hospital for post-mortem.
A case was filed under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is on.

