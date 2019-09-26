Home Cities Hyderabad

Meet the new receptionist with artificial intelligence

Students in Chennai come up with a robot which doubles up as a front desk executive and is winning hearts. Time for Hyderabad to take a leaf out of our neighbour’s new feat?

Published: 26th September 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

SARA, or Shasun Adaptive Robotic Assistance, is a life-sized humanoid robot built by the students of Shri Shankarlal Shasun Jain College for Women in Chennai (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The robot’s eyes flicker to life, blue LED lights surveying the room. Its grey arms move up jerkily, and shakes hands with the student standing before it. The robot greets the student, and the display panel affixed on the robot’s chest flickers to life with options for the student to select.

SARA, or Shasun Adaptive Robotic Assistance, is a life-sized humanoid robot built by the students of Shri Shankarlal Shasun Jain College for Women in Chennai. Hopefully, Hyderabad will also get to welcome Shasun or at least develop a similar prototype soon. The six-foot robot operates on AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to identify and welcome visitors to the college. It is the first time that the students of an Arts & Science College have developed a robot in Chennai.

“The robot will answer any questions our visitors have. It will operate near the help desk. It will tell visitors about our college and guide them around the campus too. It will also answer any queries the guest has on our college. It has a built-in sensor with facial recognition technology, so if you greet it again, it will call you by name,” said Madhumitha R, who, along with Khushi A, S Vithika, R Hemapriya, S Nivedeinee and M Bhavana Kanooga, developed the robot.

The robot weighs 29.2 kg and has a seven-inch tablet as an interface. It took six months to develop the robot, with assistance from the Do-It-Yourself Academy. The students say that they learned much about software and coding during the robot’s development.

“The future is mechanical, not manual. Robotics has transformed how we operate and interact with the world. We wanted to do something unique, and so we settle on making an assistance robot,” said Khushi.
The students urge more people to open themselves up to the world of robotics. They plan on bettering SARA before moving on to other projects. For example, SARA only speaks and understands English, so they hope to programme more languages into her, as well as make her into a one-stop-shop for all matters of the school as well as on current affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blue LED lights Shasun Adaptive Robotic Assistance SARA Shri Shankarlal Shasun Jain College for Women
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp