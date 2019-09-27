Cracks appear on Hyderabad's PV Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracks were spotted on the concrete slab of Pillar Number 20 on PV Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway here on Thursday, leading to anxious moments for pedestrians and motorists passing by. No one was injured.

To avoid any further damage to the affected place, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) decided to take up restoration works by deploying men and machinery on Thursday and complete the works within the same night, the officials told Express. They added that though the portion that got damaged was very small, they would repair it on priority.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, a young woman had died after a block of mortar fell on her head, while she was standing near Ameerpet Metro Station.