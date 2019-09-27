Home Cities Hyderabad

Deluge in Hyderabad third night in row, many areas get above 100mm rainfall

Gudimalkapur had rained just about 19mm by 11 pm but by 8.30 am, the location had recorded 149.3mm rainfall. 

Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad from late Thursday night until the wee hours of Friday, inundating various low lying residential areas. The highest rainfall recorded was 149.3mm at Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar mandal, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). 

As per data recorded by TSDPS, many places received above 100mm rainfall in the city including Nampally, Secunderabad, Asifnagar, Khairatabad, Tirumalgiri, Bahadurpura, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Rajendranagar, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, Begumpet, Alwal, Marredpally and Shaikpet. 

Until 11 pm, most of the areas in the city recorded rains just between 15-30mm. Following midnight, the rains intensified and in a span of a couple of hours, more than 70mm rainfall was recorded.

For example, Gudimalkapur had rained just about 19mm by 11 pm but by 8.30 am, the location had recorded 149.3mm rainfall. 

The city has been witnessing high-intensity rains in the month of September over the past few years.

As per TSDPS, which has been recording rains in the city since 2013, the Gudimalkapur rain of 149.3mm is the fifth-highest since then, with the highest recorded being 201.5mm at Malkajgiri in September 2017. 

Massive inundation and isolated incidents of property damage has been reported.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad's Railway Hospital Hospital recovers from flood situation

At MS Maqta near Raj Bhavan, the collapse of a retaining wall led to flood water gushing into over 200 houses in the early hours of Friday. DRF teams were deployed on the ground throughout the night.

