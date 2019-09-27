Female techie’s name tagged  to porn sites, seeks help from Hyderabad Cybercrime wing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie from the city has approached Rachakonda police’s Cybercrime wing with a rather unusual complaint. When her name is searched on Google, a number of the results are links of porn websites. The said websites are tagged with her name.

The problem came to light in 2017. She had then approached Hyderabad Cybercrime wing, asking for the deletion of her name from porn websites. However, the news had already reached her office. She felt insulted there and soon quit her job. In May 2019, she found her name in search results one again.

“I had sent legal notices to the website owners and web host providers but I have not received a response. I even tried to contact Google’s security team, but they have not even acknowledged me,” the victim said.