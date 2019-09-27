Hyderabad woman gets jail for not repaying loan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, accused of cheating two other women from who she had borrowed Rs 5 lakh each as hand loan, was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a city court on Thursday.

The accused Arundhati, a resident of Bearings colony in Neredmet, had borrowed `5 lakh each from her friends in 2016. She had promised to repay the amount as early as possible. But as she delayed the repayment, they started to pressurise her to return their money. In one such instance, when they came to Arundhati’s home to ask for the amount, she allegedly abused them using vulgar language, threatened them and tried to assault them.