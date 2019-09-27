Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's rowdy-sheeter was murdered hours after becoming dad

 Islavath Chandrakanth, a rowdy-sheeter who was murdered by his cousin and friend in Meerpet late on Tuesday night, had become a father merely a few hours before his death.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Islavath Chandrakanth, a rowdy-sheeter who was murdered by his cousin and friend in Meerpet late on Tuesday night, had become a father merely a few hours before his death. His wife had given birth to a baby girl on Tuesday noon. As the child developed some postnatal complication, she was shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

As fate would have it, this was the last he got to see of his wife and daughter. 
It is learnt that Chandrakanth, 26, got married two years ago and was residing at Meerpet with his family. His wife delivered the child at Government Maternity hospital in Koti, at 12.09 pm on Tuesday. When she subsequently developed complications, he had accompanied the family to Niloufer hospital, even staying with them up until 7 in the night. He then asked his sister to take care of the child and left the hospital. 
It is learnt that the accused persons, who had been planning to kill him for a long time now, took advantage of the situation and offered him drinks to “celebrate the baby’s arrival”.

Thereafter, Chandrakanth and both the accused — his cousin Koyalakonda Varun and friend Nalla Sai Kumar — went to a bar and started consuming liquor. From there, they later moved to an open plot, where an argument ensued between Chandrakanth and Varun. As the fight escalated, a furious Varun took Sai’s help and hit Chandrakanth with a boulder. It is learnt that Chandrakanth had been harassing the duo for money for some time now, going so far as to threatened them with murder, the police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islavath Chandrakanth Meerpet Hyderabad crime Hyderabad murder
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp