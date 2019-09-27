Hyderabad's rowdy-sheeter was murdered hours after becoming dad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Islavath Chandrakanth, a rowdy-sheeter who was murdered by his cousin and friend in Meerpet late on Tuesday night, had become a father merely a few hours before his death. His wife had given birth to a baby girl on Tuesday noon. As the child developed some postnatal complication, she was shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

As fate would have it, this was the last he got to see of his wife and daughter.

It is learnt that Chandrakanth, 26, got married two years ago and was residing at Meerpet with his family. His wife delivered the child at Government Maternity hospital in Koti, at 12.09 pm on Tuesday. When she subsequently developed complications, he had accompanied the family to Niloufer hospital, even staying with them up until 7 in the night. He then asked his sister to take care of the child and left the hospital.

It is learnt that the accused persons, who had been planning to kill him for a long time now, took advantage of the situation and offered him drinks to “celebrate the baby’s arrival”.

Thereafter, Chandrakanth and both the accused — his cousin Koyalakonda Varun and friend Nalla Sai Kumar — went to a bar and started consuming liquor. From there, they later moved to an open plot, where an argument ensued between Chandrakanth and Varun. As the fight escalated, a furious Varun took Sai’s help and hit Chandrakanth with a boulder. It is learnt that Chandrakanth had been harassing the duo for money for some time now, going so far as to threatened them with murder, the police said.