Probe ordered into clinical trials at Telangana govt-run Niloufer hospital

This followed the allegations that some doctors at the hospital colluded with pharma companies to conduct trials in violation of all norms.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Niloufer hospital

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department on Friday ordered a probe into the alleged illegal clinical trials at government-run Niloufer Hospital here.

Director of Medical Education, K. Ramesh Reddy directed hospital superintendent to conduct a probe and submit a report.

The official asked the superintendent to submit all the details of each trial protocol.

This followed the allegations that some doctors at the hospital colluded with pharma companies to conduct trials in violation of all norms.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Lalu Prasad on Thursday accused head of Pediatrics, Ravi Kumar, of conducting clinical trials without any permission.

The latter, however, denied the allegations and said the trials are being conducted with all the required permission.

Niloufer is Telangana biggest government-run hospital for children and also deals with maternity cases. Patients from various parts of the state and even neighbouring states come here for the treatment.

Controversies hit the hospital on many occasions in the past. Death of five women post delivery in a span of 10 days had sparked a row in 2017. Earlier, the hospital authorities had come under scanner for alleged negligence following unusual number of infant deaths.

illegal clinical trials Niloufer Hospital Telangana Health Department
