Hyderabad and twin city needs longer naalas to prevent floods

Over the last two decades, no serious efforts were made to remodel the drains or to increase their length.

The existing open drains were shrinking due to encroachments of naalas. ( Photo | EPS )

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains that brought the twin cities to a standstill on Friday has not only exposed the sorry state of stormwater drains but also the carelessness with which desilting works were carried out in areas under the GHMC.

Though Hyderabad has been growing by leaps and bounds, there’s hardly any improvement in the strengthening of SWD or open naalas.

Compared to other metropolitan cities in the country, the city is ill-equipped in dealing with continuous rains that go on for two to three days as it would immediately flood the stormwater drains, and in turn, inundate the arterial roads of the twin cities.

The city needs stormwater drains that are nearly 5,000 km long to prevent and overcome the flood menace. However, it does not have drains longer than 1,500 km.

Over the last two decades, no serious efforts were made to remodel the drains or to increase their length. Further, the existing open drains were shrinking due to encroachments of naalas.

The GHMC officials admitted that not even 50 per cent of the naala remodelling works were completed in the last seven to eight years. Large scale encroachments backed by political leaders are hampering the works.

About 10,000 to 15,000 illegal encroachments have come up along the course of 175 stormwater drains (390 km) obstructing the free flow of rainwater.

GHMC officials told Express that if water-logging needed to be avoided, the encroachments must be cleared and the naalas must be widened.

At present, the cash-strapped GHMC is finding very difficult to implement this.

