Hyderabad-based doctor wins Bhatnagar Award for contributions in science and technology

The list of awardees was announced on Thursday. This is the fourth Bhatnagar award for LVPEI, which is the only eye institute to win the award.

Dr Mohammad Javed Ali of the Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Mohammad Javed Ali of the Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has won the coveted ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award’ in the ‘Medical Sciences’ category for his outstanding contributions in science and technology this year.

Javed currently heads the Govindram Seksaria Institute of Dacryology at LVPEI and is a senior Humboldt scientist at Friedrich-Alexander University, Nuremberg, Germany.

Another reward for research

Among his several awards, Dr Javed has received The Experienced Researcher – Senior Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship Award, which is one of the pinnacle awards given out for research

