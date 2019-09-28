Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad received 94 per cent surplus rain in September

A chaos prevailed in various residential areas across the city as well as on the roads, due to waterlogging, a rather unusual event for September day. 

Patny Colony near SP Road flooded after heavy rains; (Above) The water-logged main road at Sainikpuri. |( Photo | Vinay Madapu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continued to batter Hyderabad, with many places receiving more than 100 mm rainfall over a span of just five to six hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The city has received 94 per cent surplus rainfall in the month of September till Friday. According to the data obtained from India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has recorded 32.1 cm rainfall this month, till Friday. The state’s normal rainfall for the month of September is just 16.5 cm.

After Friday, the State’s average monsoon rainfall increased to 790.9 mm, which is six per cent above the normal value of 746.3 mm. The rain fury may not be over yet considering the IMD issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in isolated places across all districts till Saturday.

High-intensity rainfall in the month of September are becoming a norm in Hyderabad. The 149.3 mm rainfall in Gudimalkapur might seem shocking but it is only the fifth-highest rainfall recorded in the city, this only in the last six years, according to TSDPS data since 2013. It may be noted that TSDPS has around 150 automatic weather stations in the city, compared to the IMD, which has just one at Begumpet.

Rangareddy: From deficit to excess in three days

The recent rains have turned Rangareddy district from ‘deficit’ to ‘excess’ in less than three days. At one point, the average deficit rainfall seemed to be increased by the day, posing a serious threat of groundwater depletion. Two weeks ago, the district average had a deficit of 18.3 mm.

On Friday, it had an excess of 75 mm thanks to the rains. However, the three mandals of Manchal, Chevella, and Shankarpalle continue to have a deficit. In this month alone, the district has seen a rainfall of 212.2 mm, against a total of 538.9 mm in 2019.

The district got a total rainfall of 489.8 mm last year. “Cumulonimbus rains are expected over Hyderabad and Rangareddy till September 30,” said Dr. Nagaratna, a scientist with Indian Meteorological Department

