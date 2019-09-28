Left-Dalit alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad students’ union polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN alliance of Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Dalit Students Union (DSU) and Tribal Students Federation (TSF) swept the Students’ Union polls of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for the year 2019-20. The results were announced late Friday evening. More than 4,200 students took part in the polling that was held on Thursday.

Abhishek Nandan (SFI) secured 2,205 votes, winning the President post. The Vice-President post was won by M Sree Charan (DSU), who secured 1,843 votes. Gopi Swamy (ASA) secured 2,039 votes and won the General Secretary post.

Rathod Pradeep (TSF) won the Joint Secretary post, securing 2,040 votes. The Cultural Secretary post was won by Priyanka Badrasetty (ASA), with 1,898 votes. The Sports Secretary post was won by Sohel Ahamed (SFI) with 1,776 votes.