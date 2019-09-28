Mphasis opens new facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mphasis, an information technology solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, on Friday inaugurated its new facility at Gachibowli. The facility, which has a 500-seat employee capacity, is part of a plan of the company to expand its footprint in the city.

The new centre will help build on the work the company does across verticals and a wide spectrum of next-gen technologies.



While inaugurating the facility, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said, “Telangana has always endeavoured to promote progress and development, by encouraging investment in key sectors such as information technology.”

“As a State, we continue to welcome interest from innovators globally to capitalise on the available tech talent in the city. I had the privilege of inaugurating the Mphasis maiden facility back in 2016 and am immensely pleased to see them expand base here,” he added.



Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mphasis, said, “Hyderabad is fast emerging as the leading centre for tech opportunities with its large pool of skilled talent. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the IT minister for helping us set the foundation three years ago and for his continued interest in Mphasis’ growth.”

MPhasis had earlier set up the Cognitive Hub for Risk and Compliance in August 2016. The company, which has grown three fold in the last three years, is now planning to expand across logistics and real estate.