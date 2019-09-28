Home Cities Hyderabad

Navratri Utsav, the dandiya dhamaka begins in Hyderabad

Being held at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet, the event will begin on Sunday at 7 pm amidst fanfare, music and dance.

Published: 28th September 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

For those who love some dance, action, music, food and prizes too comes the nine-day Dandiya extravaganza titled Navratri Utsav-2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dasara Navratris are finally here and the city is gearing up to relish the experience.

For those who love some dance, action, music, food and prizes too comes the nine-day Dandiya extravaganza titled Navratri Utsav-2019. Being held at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet, the event will begin on Sunday at 7 pm amidst fanfare, music and dance.

“The Utsav is for nine days – from September 29 to October 7. The programme begins at 7 pm and there is a different theme each day. Participants stand to win 15 prizes every day across categories such as ‘best garba’, ‘best dandiya’, ‘best-dressed person’, etc.

A bumper prize awaits enthusiasts on the final day, October 7,” informs Saloni Jain, from the organising team. There are themes ranging from best Mughal-e-Azam avatar to best Namo avatar etc.

A Mumbai live band comprising Darshan Pandya and team, along with celebrity singers will add glamour to the event. There will be food stalls selling delicacies ranging from chat to south/north Indian and thandai.

Participants are expected to turn up in their traditional finery and with dandiya sticks to be able to take part in the festivities, she adds.

Seasonal pass for all nine days: Rs 2,000 for adults and kids. The New Indian Express, media partner, will cover give the updates everyday until the grand finale on October 7. Brace up for some real Navratri action, folks.

Daily pass for adults: Rs 499

Daily pass for kids: Rs 299.

For registration contact 8019161198.

