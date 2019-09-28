Official apathy even after 600 dwellings flooded in MS Maktha in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday morning, hundreds of residents of MS Maktha were forced to abandon their daily chores, arm themselves with anything from utensils to tin boxes, and drain out the water from their houses.

Due the heavy spell of rains Thursday night, residents of at least 600 dwellings in Maktha spent a sleepless night after water entered their homes. Adding to their woes was the indifference of the leaders.



Local leaders and social workers who were constantly calling their local Khairatabad MLA, Danam Nagender, local corporator and GHMC Commisisoner, Zonal Commissioner and Deputy Municipal Commissioner on their mobile to come to their rescue failed to materialise as they failed to lift their phones. Majority of the residents slammed the political leaders for not coming to their rescue when it mattered most.

When Express visited the marooned areas of MS Maktha on Friday it was found that after a protective wall of a canal connected to Hussain Sagar Lake via Necklace Road partially collapsed due to heavy rains, the waters gushed into the area. Also lack of storm water drains besides poor desilting works is said to have caused the crisis.

An old woman, Zohra Begum told that several children in the area are suffering from viral fevers and wanted GHMC to come to their rescue and clear the inundated water as soon as possible.