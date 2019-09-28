Thousands stranded as Secunderabad Cantonment Board not rain-prepared

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third day of torrential rains in Secunderabad Cantonment has left thousands stranded and in a state of panic. As the SCB is ill-equipped to handle monsoon-related issues unlike GHMC, fear and panic prevails among its residents.

The residents of Thirimulgiri, Old Vasivi Nagar in Ward 5, Bhawani Nagar, and Sriniwasa colony near Ramanna Kunta area claim that while one part of the city is getting all the help from GHMC in the form of food and water packages in addition to rescue teams of the NDRF, over two lakh SCB residents have bene left to die.

The residents claim that they even after several attempts to reach SCB for help in the last two days, they received no response. Left with no other options many residents from Tirimulgiry area also took on to Twitter to express their anguish.

“Lucky are those who are staying in GHMC area, as in Cantonment there is no DRF team. We residents of Trimulgherry are highly neglected. Neither GHMC nor SCB is helping us. There is no hope for us. Since Thurday there is no power supply also,” read a tweet.

Speaking to Express, SCB vice president J Rama Krishna said, “We do not have a disaster management team. We have taken help from the sanitation department. Lack of man has tied our hands and hindered rescue operations.”

350 students suffer as school for blind floods



Over 350 children, aged between 6 to 15 years were all in their beds at night 11 pm when the swollen Begumpet nala breached into the Devnar School For The Blind. All the valuables were moved to higher levels as the usual practice. But the water was too quick this year. “Everything, to their food stock is ruined,” Padma P, the warden