Home Cities Hyderabad

Thousands stranded as Secunderabad Cantonment Board not rain-prepared

The residents claim that they even after several attempts to reach SCB for help in the last two days, they received no response.

Published: 28th September 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third day of torrential rains in Secunderabad Cantonment has left thousands stranded and in a state of panic. As the SCB is ill-equipped to handle monsoon-related issues unlike GHMC, fear and panic prevails among its residents.

The residents of Thirimulgiri, Old Vasivi Nagar in Ward 5, Bhawani Nagar, and Sriniwasa colony near Ramanna Kunta area claim that while one part of the city is getting all the help from GHMC in the form of food and water packages in addition to rescue teams of the NDRF, over two lakh SCB residents have bene left to die.   

The residents claim that they even after several attempts to reach SCB for help in the last two days, they received no response. Left with no other options many residents from Tirimulgiry area also took on to Twitter to express their anguish.

 “Lucky are those who are staying in GHMC area, as in Cantonment there is no DRF team. We residents of Trimulgherry are highly neglected. Neither GHMC nor SCB is helping us. There is no hope for us. Since Thurday there is no power supply also,” read a tweet.

Speaking to Express, SCB vice president J Rama Krishna said, “We do not have a disaster management team. We have taken help from the sanitation department. Lack of man has tied our hands and hindered rescue operations.”

350 students suffer as school for blind floods

Over 350 children, aged between 6 to 15 years were all in their beds at night 11 pm when the swollen Begumpet nala breached into the Devnar School For The Blind. All the valuables were moved to higher levels as the usual practice. But the water was too quick this year. “Everything, to their food stock is ruined,” Padma P, the warden

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB Hyderabad Rains Secunderabad Cantonment
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp