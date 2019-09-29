Disaster Response Force gets two-wheelers to race to emergencies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), who came to the rescue of denizens yet again in the wake of the recent heavy rains, will now be seen zooming on two-wheelers to attend to disaster-related incidents in the city.

Five new vehicles were flagged off by MAUD minister KT Rama Rao and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan at the training and transport yard, Necklace Road on Saturday.



The bikes will be able to respond faster, and are equipped with half-inch pump sets which run both on petrol and electricity, and other necessary tools.

Further, the EVDM wing will give training to members of entomology, electrical and transport wings of GHMC on rescue operations and perform mock drills on building collapse and other emergencies.