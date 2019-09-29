Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation revises user fee for sports facilities

The revision of user fees for various sports activities has been okayed by the GHMC Standing Committee.

Published: 29th September 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to double the user fee for as many as 37 sport disciplines being provided by it. 

In a jolt to educational institutions like schools and colleges, corporates and others who want to conduct sports and other activities at playgrounds, sports complexes, indoor stadiums and outdoor stadiums owned and maintained by the GHMC, have to now shell out more user fee, as the corporation has decided to increase the user charges heavily.

The municipal corporation which earns about Rs 5 crore through user fee for using these facilities will be doubled with the revision. There are 521 playgrounds, 13 sports complexes, 14 indoor stadiums and nine outdoor stadiums. 

The revision of user fees for various sports activities has been okayed by the GHMC Standing Committee.

The applicants pay user fee at the rates fixed by the GHMC and avail the facilities for the time slot allotted to them. The user fee is one of the sources of revenue for the civic body.  

The corporation did not hold the annual summer camp this year and also did not purchase any sports material for organising the summer camps. 

Justifying the decision to increase the user fee, officials told Express that the GHMC offers much better and advanced facilities at its sports complexes and has converted many of its playgrounds into multi-purpose sports complexes, swimming pools and outdoor stadia. Last time, the user fee was revised in 2012, said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp