Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation revises user fee for sports facilities

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to double the user fee for as many as 37 sport disciplines being provided by it.

In a jolt to educational institutions like schools and colleges, corporates and others who want to conduct sports and other activities at playgrounds, sports complexes, indoor stadiums and outdoor stadiums owned and maintained by the GHMC, have to now shell out more user fee, as the corporation has decided to increase the user charges heavily.

The municipal corporation which earns about Rs 5 crore through user fee for using these facilities will be doubled with the revision. There are 521 playgrounds, 13 sports complexes, 14 indoor stadiums and nine outdoor stadiums.

The revision of user fees for various sports activities has been okayed by the GHMC Standing Committee.



The applicants pay user fee at the rates fixed by the GHMC and avail the facilities for the time slot allotted to them. The user fee is one of the sources of revenue for the civic body.

The corporation did not hold the annual summer camp this year and also did not purchase any sports material for organising the summer camps.

Justifying the decision to increase the user fee, officials told Express that the GHMC offers much better and advanced facilities at its sports complexes and has converted many of its playgrounds into multi-purpose sports complexes, swimming pools and outdoor stadia. Last time, the user fee was revised in 2012, said the official.