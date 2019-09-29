Hyderabad's Niloufer hospital directed to give treatment to toddler by Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC has come to rescue of a 17-month-old baby by directing the superintendent of Niloufer hospital to forthwith provide necessary medical treatment of Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) with Cerezyme drug to baby M Parnika who was suffering from a rare disease called ‘Gaucher’. HC also directed authorities concerned to constitute a committee for providing the treatment.

Gaucher is a lysosomal storage disorder, a rare genetic metabolic disease caused by an inborn enzyme deficiency, which leads to growth failure, significant enlargement of liver and spleen, bone marrow infiltration and so on. The baby is deficient in glucosidase and suffering with type I Gaucher disease.



Justice T Vinod Kumar was passing this interim order in a petition filed by a private employee from Jagtial. After hearing the case, judge directed authorities to constitute a committee and provide treatment to baby.