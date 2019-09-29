Patient records video of attendant demanding bribe in Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A patient at Niloufer Hospital accused ward attendants of taking bribes from underprivileged people, and further took a video of an attendant accepting a bribe from patients on Saturday morning.



After the video was shown to the hospital authorities, officials recognised the attendant from the NICU ward, working morning shifts.

The 25-year-old patient who took the video and chose to stay anonymous, fearing backlash from the nurses and ward boys, said, “The father of the patient in the adjacent bed was forced to cough up Rs 200 to bring his child into the NICU. This is the usual practice. We have to bribe security guards even to use the washroom.”

Dr G Anuradha, the resident medical officer, said, “This particular attendant’s shift ended and she has left for the day. She is a contract employee. We will investigate the issue on Monday and make sure that she is shifted from the NICU to a less crowded ward where she won’t be able to demand bribes.”