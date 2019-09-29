Residents of Prajay Megapolis stage protest against builder in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 400 residents, including children, of Prajay Megapolis carrying placards formed a human chain outside their gated community demanding to be provided the promised amenities by ‘Prajay Engineers Syndicate’, the builder, at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony on Saturday.

Prajay Megapolis, which has nine 20-storeyed high-towers, has no fire safety in place, residents alleged.



The protesting residents alleged that they were offered a myriad of promises before buying flats, but none of them were fulfilled. They further said that the builder did not obtain adequate municipal water and electricity connections.

According to residents, they have been complaining for the past two years about the electricity, municipal water and elevator-related issues among others, but the builders have not paid heed.



“We were told that they would handover a corpus fund of around Rs 5 crore. They are not even showing the details of the money which we paid towards a corpus fund. If there is any fire accident, it would be highly difficult to get out of the building as there is only one passenger lift working, though they promised to provide two,” said Baireddy Narasimha Reddy, a resident.

He further said that without delivering their entitled facilities, the builder started a new venture adjacent to their residence.



Repeated attempts to reach the builders evoked no response.