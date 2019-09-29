Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents of Prajay Megapolis stage protest against builder in Hyderabad

According to residents, they have been complaining for the past two years about the electricity, municipal water and elevator-related issues among others, but the builders have not paid heed.

Published: 29th September 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Prajay Megapolis holding a protest at Kukatpally. (

Residents of Prajay Megapolis holding a protest at Kukatpally. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 400 residents, including children, of Prajay Megapolis carrying placards formed a human chain outside their gated community demanding to be provided the promised amenities by ‘Prajay Engineers Syndicate’, the builder, at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony on Saturday. 

Prajay Megapolis, which has nine 20-storeyed high-towers, has no fire safety in place, residents alleged.

The protesting residents alleged that they were offered a myriad of promises before buying flats, but none of them were fulfilled. They further said that the builder did not obtain adequate municipal water and electricity connections. 

According to residents, they have been complaining for the past two years about the electricity, municipal water and elevator-related issues among others, but the builders have not paid heed.

“We were told that they would handover a corpus fund of around Rs 5 crore. They are not even showing the details of the money which we paid towards a corpus fund. If there is any fire accident, it would be highly difficult to get out of the building as there is only one passenger lift working, though they promised to provide two,” said Baireddy Narasimha Reddy, a resident.

He further said that without delivering their entitled facilities, the builder started a new venture adjacent to their residence.

Repeated attempts to reach the builders evoked no response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajay Megapolis
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp