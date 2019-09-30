Abandoned baby mauled by dogs in Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what seems to be a crisis of either unwanted pregnancies or the failure of the child welfare department, a relinquished baby boy was found abandoned near a graveyard at Road Number 13, Banjara Hills. Shockingly, locals did not discover the baby’s body until the street dogs pulled him out of the graveyard before dragging the body on to the road, and biting at it mercilessly, following which a passerby immediately informed the police.

According to officials, the baby was possibly a week old and was dead even before the dogs mauled him. “The body was found near the graveyard with several scratches and bite marks,” noted SHO of Banjara Hills police station, N Kalinga Rao. The officials have now booked a case under Section 317 of IPC for exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years, by parent or person. Meanwhile, officials have now made a team and will investigate by checking CCTV footage from nearing areas.

This is the seventh reported case of a baby being abandoned in the last three months, of which this is the fourth death.