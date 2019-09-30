Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Task Force police hold two for assaulting man, woman on religious identity

Based on a complaint from the man Ch Mahesh filed on Sunday, the Hyderabad Task Force police arrested Md Sohail, 21, and Md Rahmat Ahmed, 25, of Yakutpura.

Published: 30th September 2019

Md Sohail, 21, and Md Rahmat Ahmed, 25, of Yakutpura arrested by Hyderabad Task Force police (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of moral policing, two collegemates on a bike were assaulted in broad daylight allegedly because they belonged to two different religious communities a few days ago. While the man was thrashed, the woman was taken away by two men, who then took her around Dabeerpura on their bike. The duo later dropped her off at MGBS.

Based on a complaint from the man Ch Mahesh filed on Sunday, the Hyderabad Task Force police arrested Md Sohail, 21, and Md Rahmat Ahmed, 25, of Yakutpura. The incident occurred near Abids GPO at around 5 pm on September 26 when Mahesh was riding with his collegemate towards Afzalgunj.

Sohail, who saw the woman riding with Mahesh, called up Rahmat. When the duo reached Sagar Plaza Complex near Koti, the accused persons detained Mahesh’s bike and began abusing them. They also took away Mahesh’s mobile phone. The duo then forcefully took the woman with them.

