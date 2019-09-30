Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad women commit suicide over harassment by husbands

Alleged harassment for additional dowry by her husband drove an MBA graduate to end her life at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged harassment for additional dowry by her husband drove an MBA graduate to end her life at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Sunday. The victim 35-year-old T Mallika allegedly consumed poison and was found lying unconscious near their home, said police. According to police, Mallika hailing from Warangal and E Koti Reddy from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh got married six years ago. While she worked for a construction company, Koti Reddy worked for a software firm.

The couple stayed in Delhi for about eight months after they got married. Back then, Mallika had complained of harassment by her husband, who had demanded additional dowry from her family. She even made a suicide attempt but had survived.

Meanwhile, in LB Nagar, a 32-year-old woman committed suicide on Saturday unable to endure harassment by her husband any longer. The victim Mangamma was found hanging at her residence, hours after her husband Chandrashekar got into an argument with her and began thrashing her.

