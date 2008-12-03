The match boxes seized by the CISF personnel from the visitors to the Volvo Ocean Race Village, at the main entrance in Kochi on Tuesday.

KOCHI: The Team Russia, the only team to complete the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, is battling with light and variable winds.

The stronger conditions, if they materialise, will help bring the team to the southern tip of India, where hopefully, it can utilise the heating effect of the land and the sea breezes that generate. As per the latest report available on the website of the organisers, the Team Russia is 269 nautical miles from Kochi. The team is expected to reach Kochi on December 4.

The Team Russia was the only one out of the eight team which decided to divert the route without entering the 300 nautical milesspread doldrums, a situation where there is no wind, on its way from Cape Town to Kochi. As per report from the yacht, it is seriously considering using of engine to reach Kochi.