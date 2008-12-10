KOCHI: Though a chemical free atmosphere is hard to come by we try and provide the best for our tiny tots. But how far have we succeeded? Scientists and environmental groups worldwide have raised an alarm concerning the ill effects of Bisphenol A, (BPA) a chemical widely used to make shatter-resistant material in the manufacture of feeding bottles, water bottles, sports safety equipment, medical devices and dental fillings. According to a report published in April this year by the National Toxicology Programme of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the chemical could be linked to health problems like prostate cancer, breast cancer, and the early onset of puberty.

Animal studies had indicated that BPA could cause breast, prostate and reproductive system abnormalities and some cancers, though there is no proof that it can pose health risks for humans as well. Scientists confirmed the chemical’s effects on adults who are prone to heart diseases and diabetes. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Earlier, the National Toxicology Programme(NTP)confirmed the physiological changes that occur in people when they ingest BPA that has leached from plastics into their food. The NTP used a five-level scale ranging between “negligible concern” and “serious concern”. BPA came in the category of “some concern,” falling in the middle of the scale. The findings based on the results were that the chemical could cause changes in brain and behaviour, reduce survival and birth-weight in babies and create prostate gland problems in children. NTP also expressed “minimal concern” that BPA caused harm to reproductive organs in girls, or people who work with the chemical. The NTP report did not advocate banning Bisphenol-A, but advocated more research to better understand how the chemical affects human health. Close after the National Toxicology Program, the Canadian Government decided to declare the chemical toxic. But the FDA did not follow suit, though the NTP’s report contradicted its stand that BPA was safe to use. This invited severe criticism that the FDA ignored scientific evidence. Critics argued that the FDA had been going by the findings of industry-funded studies, and as a result the chemical was ‘cleared’ ignoring other studies that raised health concerns. In the wake of such criticism, the FDA reopened the debate and has referred the matter to its panel of outside experts. Still, the controversy continues.

An alarming finding by the Centers for Disease Control was the detection of low levels of BPA in 93 percent of Americans they tested. Environmental Working Group, a non-profit research organisation based in Washington, thinks that even “some concern” is too high, when it applies to children and other vulnerable populations, and so, there is urgent need to minimise exposure levels.

The American Chemistry Council, however, has defended the chemical’s safety. Center for the Evaluation of Risks to Human Reproduction took the stand that more research was needed. Canada’s proposed ban on the use of this harmful hormone-like chemical in baby bottles and water bottles has catalysed the US legislators, industrialists and retailers to step up their efforts to end its use. Responding to the continuing safety concerns, the nation’s largest retailer Wal-Mart, and the largest toy seller Toys R Us, have decided to remove all kids’ products that contain BPA from their shelves. Nalgene, manufacturers of plastic water bottles, and Playtex, producers of a variety of baby products, decided to phase out the use of BPA.

The risk of consumption of BPA tends to be fairly high when it leaches out of plastic into the baby formula, food or water kept in a container. FDA’s own research showed that BPA leached from cans into infant formulae. In 2001 the UK Food Standards Agency published its study on the leaching of BPA from food cans.

More than six million pounds of BPA are produced in the United States each year by Dow Chemical, Bayer and other manufacturers. In an interesting turn of events, a California mother has sued Rochester, New York-based Nalge Nunc International Corp for using the toxic substance in its popular plastic sports bottles. According to her, the company knew the whole thing but downplayed risks.

