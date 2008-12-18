KOCHI: The all-India indefinite strike launched by the Gramin Dak Seva (GDS) workers of the Postal Department began here on Wednesday.

The workers are staging the agitation in protest against the report of the Nataraj Murthy Committee, which was formed to study the problems faced by the GDS workers.

The workers are demanding pension and wages on a par with the departmental employees.

The state has around 3 lakh Gramin Dak Seva workers. The workers staged agitations in front of all post offices across the city.

The strike crippled the services of the department which include the RMS area and the international mail centre.

CITU joint secretary S Krishnamoorthy inaugurated the strike in front of the Ernakulam head post office on Wednesday.

The Postal Department authorities will hold talks with the striking workers on Thursday to find a solution to the problem of GDS workers.