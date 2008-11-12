Navy Day celebrations from Sunday

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command is all set to celebrate this year’s Navy Day with a host of activities. The theme of this year’s Navy Day celebrations is `Goodwill Across the Oceans for Peace and Stability,’ which signifies the Navy’s role as country’s ambassador for peace, friendship and stability in the region.

The celebration will begin with a medical camp for the residents of three islands of Lakshadweep Islands - Kadamat, Amini and Agati.

The islanders will get the services of a team of doctors and para-medical staff from the Naval hospital - Sanjivani - at the camp to be held on November 16, 17 and 18.

Another medical camp is also being planned at Ezhimala on November 30.

"The ships of the Southern Naval Command will be open for public from November 20 to to 23. The Naval Base and the Naval Air station will be open for the public. The visitors can also take part in the festivities and amusements at the Navy Mela to be held at the Naval Base," said Commodore S K Jha, Commanding Officer of the INS Venduruthy, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

On the Navy Day, which falls on December 4, there will be a scintillating air display by Sagar Pawan - the aerobatics team of the Indian Navy. This will be followed by Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The football tournament organised in association with the Ernakulam District Football Association from November 22 to 30 in the INS Dronacharya, two-day community service at the Rehabilitation Centre at Palluruthy on December 1 and 2 are the other activities.

The Naval Band will stage a performance at the Volvo Ocean Race Village on December 6. The band will also perform at Thrissur, Kasargod, Payyannur and Alappuzha.

The celebration will conclude with the Navy Ball on December 6.